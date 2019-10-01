In an era of ascendant authoritarian populism where minorities have become prime targets for disgruntled and whipped up majorities to project collective insecurities and sadisms onto, centralising states are increasingly consolidating power.

Two long-running conflicts that have again resurfaced over the past few months – in Hong Kong and Kashmir – further illustrated this trend.

The world remains transfixed as Hong Kong enters its 17th consecutive week of demonstrations following a controversial extradition bill, as thousands continue to push for greater democratic freedom in a spectacle played out in real-time that Beijing describes as “terrorism.”

Meanwhile, in the Indian-controlled state of Jammu and Kashmir, nearly 13 million people are under siege after a communications blackout for almost two months now, imposed by New Delhi after it revoked Article 370 on August 5th, a constitutional amendment that had granted autonomy to Kashmir within the Indian union.

While distinct, both sites of agitation share some common ground. The most evident being that both Hong Kong and Kashmir are autonomous regions with special privileges that define their relationship to the nation-states that administer their sovereignty.

It is precisely this autonomy that the Indian and Chinese governments have been chipping away.

The BJP under PM Narendra Modi has taken a brazen approach, in what appears to be a de-facto land grab. President Xi, on the other hand, has so far avoided a heavy-handed approach but has kept the option of confrontation on the table.

Some 4,000 km apart, Hong Kong and Kashmir share a historical affliction: the enduring legacy of British colonialism. This legacy cannot be erased if there is to be a deeper understanding of why these two regions continue to remain restive.

New masters

During colonial rule, almost half of pre-independence India was governed as ‘princely states’ –or vassal states under the authority of a local ruler with intervention from the British Raj.

This included the princely state of Kashmir, in which a Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh ruled over a Muslim-majority, who, at the time of Mountbatten’s scurried partition in 1947, acceded to India against the wishes of his subjects.

The result has been 70 years of divided Kashmir: two-thirds of the state under New Delhi, comprising of Ladakh, Jammu and the valley of Kashmir, while the other third under Islamabad, consisting of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, in its former colony of Hong Kong, whose retrocession from the British to China took place in 1997, there was also a structural inheritance: an inadequate foundation, a robust yet ultimately flawed legal-administrative framework, and questionable bureaucratic practices bred during colonial rule.

Agreed under article 31 of China’s constitution, ‘Basic Law’ – drafted on the basis of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration – established Hong Kong as a special administrative region that could maintain its capitalist system, protect individual freedoms and retain common law inherited from British rule, until 2047.

However, Hong Kongers often perceive their officials as being compromised by Beijing, bending to the will of the Communist Party of China and not unaccountable to the people.