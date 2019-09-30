Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue its efforts to shed light on the Khashoggi murder in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Riyadh critic, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 last year to collect some marriage-related documents.

But, as the Turkish president writes, his country's intelligence and law enforcement agencies, along with diplomats and prosecutors, cooperated closely with their counterparts to shed light on any information coming out of the October 2 killing.

Riyadh offered various, conflicting narratives to explain his disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building while seeking to shift blame for his death on a botched rendition operation being carried out by rogue agents.

Khashoggi's body has not been recovered, and the Kingdom has remained silent on its whereabouts.

The international community knows very little information about the slain journalists's murder as the one anniversary fast approaches.

The Turkish President also made clear that the country's efforts were not an attack on Saudi Arabia or the Saudi government but rather the perpetrators of the murder.

"Turkey’s response to The Post contributing columnist’s killing is based on our desire to uphold the rules-based international system. Hence our refusal to let the Khashoggi murder be portrayed as a bilateral dispute between Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Turkey has always seen, and continues to see, the kingdom as its friend and ally. My administration, therefore, made a clear and unmistakable distinction between the thugs who murdered Khashoggi and King Salman and his loyal subjects.