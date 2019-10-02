Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.

"Fourteen dead, three hospitalised with serious injuries. Search continuing," Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.

The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of town of Kindu.

A civil society campaigner, Justin Kyanga Asumani, also giving a preliminary toll, said "15 bodies have been recovered, including two women."

Deadly accidents are frequent in DRC's informal mining sector, especially in gold. Safety is poor and risk-taking is high.