In a dramatic turn of events, the White House has announced that US forces in Syria will withdraw in expectation of a Turkish military operation into the region, opening the way for Turkey to go after the YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Crucially, the US has also potentially facilitated the end of a years-long ongoing dispute that has weakened the relationship of two crucial NATO members and the broader alliance.

The withdrawal decision comes after a phone call between the American president Donald Trump and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who declared an imminent military operation in Syria.

Hours after the announcement, ground sources and the YPG-dominated SDF confirmed the start of the withdrawal by US personnel from at least two posts at the Turkish-Syrian border. Despite the announcement, Turkey needs to work fast to prevent a repeat of Trump’s 'withdrawal' from Syria in December last year.

The announcement by the White House is crucial for the future of Syria, Turkey and the NATO alliance.

Previously, the Obama administration aligned with the Syrian branch of the PKK and sowed the seeds of a Turkish-PKK war.

This policy showed its catastrophic outcome for Turkey during the urban warfare campaign of the PKK in southeastern Turkey and the countless terrorist attacks against civilians in urban areas and mainly Kurdish populated cities and villages.

The policy to partner with the YPG was labelled as transitional and tactical, and US officials including James Jeffrey repeatedly underlined that the US made no promises to the YPG-dominated SDF for a political settlement or unending protection.

The decision by Trump is nothing more than a return to normalcy. The absurdity of the US aligning with a neo-Marxist group designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government might end with this critical decision of the Trump administration. Many analysts in Washington who lived in the fairy tales of the alleged ‘Rojava Revolution’ may criticise Trump, but in reality, the US president only follows realpolitik.

The current withdrawal announcement seems way more serious than the previous one as immediately after, US soldiers reportedly began the withdrawal process. However, this doesn’t mean that the withdrawal is definite, and the security establishment will not persuade Trump to back out his decision again.

The announcement by the White House and Trump's tweets indicate a seriousness in the decision, but so did the last ones. The establishment in Washington will pressure Trump, and it is only Turkey’s resolve that enables Trump to make this decision.