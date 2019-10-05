President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey will carry out air and ground military operations east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

This is the most direct indication of a military offensive since Ankara and Washington decided to establish a "safe zone".

The operation could start as soon as Saturday or Sunday, he added.

The NATO allies have agreed to establish a zone on the Syrian border that Turkey says should stretch 30 km into Syria and be cleared of the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK.

Turkey has accused the US of moving too slowly to set up the zone. The two countries are also at odds over how far it should extend into Syria and who should control it.

Speaking at the opening of his AK Party's annual camp, Erdogan said Turkey aimed to "water the east of Euphrates with fountains of peace" and settle refugees there.

"We gave all warnings to our interlocutors regarding the east of Euphrates and we have acted with sufficient patience," Erdogan said.

"We've made our preparations, we've completed our operation plans, given the necessary instructions," he said, adding that Turkey would carry out air and ground actions and these could start "as soon as today or tomorrow".