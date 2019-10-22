The Confederate monument in Denton, Texas -an edifice complete with what some say were once segregated drinking fountains and an armed soldier adorning its arc- turned 100 last year.

Erected in 1918 by the Daughters of the Confederacy’s Katie Daffan chapter, the monument received its first historical designation in 1970, when it was dubbed a Texas Historic Landmark.

Willie Hudspeth, a 74-year-old civil rights activist and Denton local, has been holding near weekly protests in front of the monument for almost two decades.

Almost every week, Hudspeth stands in Denton’s historic town square- sometimes accompanied by fellow demonstrators, often by himself- and holds placards calling for the monument to be taken down and relocated to a museum.

“The main thing helping my cause is that new people to this area don't understand why they are still standing,” Hudspeth, who is president of the local NAACP chapter, told TRT World.

“We are going to keep posting up right outside that monument... and keep talking to people about that monument,” he added.

In recent years, the presence of Confederate monuments in communities around the nation has become a magnet for protests.

Over the weekend, hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters turned out for several hours in Pittsboro, North Carolina, where they rallied for and against a local Confederate monument.

Among the supporters of the monument were several organisations designated hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an Alabama-based hate monitor.

“Neo-Confederate groups like these spend untold amounts of time, money, and energy fighting imagined slights,” Howard Graves, senior research analyst for the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said in a statement issued ahead of the protest.

“Their aggressive efforts often result in arrests and sometimes violence,” Graves said, adding that the rally would “provide extremists with another opportunity to intimidate, traumatise and undermine the will of a community that has already chosen to remove this symbol of white supremacy from its midst”.

Racist connotations

In June 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine African American worshippers in the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Soon after emerged Roof’s manifesto, a series of racist tirades lashing out at African Americans and immigrants, among others.

News programmes around the nation broadcast photos of Roof posing with the Confederate flag.

The images ignited a nationwide resurgence of demonstrations and activism against Confederate symbols and monuments, and Denton was no exception.

Hudspeth suddenly received a swell of attention- much of it supportive, some of it negative- for his longstanding campaign to have the statue removed.