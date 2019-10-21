Nigeria, one of the leading economic powers on the African continent, became the 53rd member of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), followed by its smaller neighbour Benin, which became the 54th signatory on July 7 this year.

The AfCFTA has the potential to be the world's largest free trade area, even surpassing the World Trade Organization, which was established in 1995.

It is anticipated that the agreement could increase the continent’s trade volume by 52 percent and remove about 90 percent of tariffs by 2022.

According to the Africa Development Bank’s Research, the continent’s intra-trade rate is just 16 percent, which is very low compared to Europe’s 59 percent interior trade, Asia’s 51 percent and North America’s 37 percent.

Landry Signe, an award-winning economist from the Brooking Institute, says that in the next decade the AfCFTA agreement has the potential to create $6.7 trillion of additional economic contribution, industrial development, economic diversity and qualified human resources.

In addition, it's also anticipated that the free single trade zone, with a 1.2 billion-strong workforce, would attract more investments to the continent.

The agreement is not only confined to removing tariffs and enhancing cross-continental trade, but also focused on paving the way for continental integration from a political, economical and sociological viewpoint.