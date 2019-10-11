After years of self-restraint in Syria, Ankara’s reservoir of patience has worn thin. Facing a threatening presence of PKK-linked terror elements along its border, and amidst recurrent reports about the Pentagon’s regular supply of advanced equipment to the YPG, the Turkish leadership had no choice but to initiate a military intervention in northeastern Syria.

The operation is in accordance with international law and is also in compliance with the 1998 Adana Pact, whose provisions clear a legal path for Turkey to undertake such military actions in Syria.

“Operation Peace Spring” is, thus, a legitimate operation that aims to neutralise the source of terrorist threats in the vicinity. It is also an opportunity to restore normalcy in northeastern Syria, thereby providing a safe environment for the voluntary return of internally displaced populations (IDPs) and refugees.

In the past few years, millions of Syrians were forced to leave their country as a result of the operations instigated by the Assad regime, as well as terror organisations, such as Daesh and the PKK/YPG.

Paradoxically, instead of backing Turkey in its sovereign right to deal with threats to its national security, some Arab regimes revealed, once again, their political short-sightedness by standing on the wrong side of history.

While the Turkish operation is essentially helping Syrians to free themselves from the yoke of anarchy and terrorism, the anti-democracy axis in the region, which is represented primarily by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, criticised the operation and spewed incendiary language against Turkey via their media.

The same actors hid behind the Arab League to produce acerbic communiques against Turkey. It is well documented that the Arab League was historically a British colonial project, and British officials supported the formal creation of the Arab League in 1945. The league was established in Egypt under British occupation, and Britain played a leading role in shaping the structure of the inter-state Arab organisation.

Beyond historical context, the Arab League has been one of the most lamentable international organisations of the past century. Its efforts in conflict-prevention and conflict-resolution in the Middle East have been nothing but a catalogue of shameful fiascos.

Under the watch of the Arab League, the oldest and most crucial predicament on the region’s agenda, namely the Palestinian issue, has been relegated to the history books. Instead of standing for Palestinian rights, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt have been the main supporters of the so-called “deal of the century."