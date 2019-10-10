After US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to withdraw American soldiers from northern Syria paved the way for a Turkish offensive in the region, many influential figures from both the Republican and Democratic parties criticised him, defending Washington’s unscrupulous alliance with the YPG.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, NATO and Turkey, and has led a three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, causing tens of thousands of deaths.

In light of PKK-YPG relations and different Kurdish factions, Trump tried to explain his change of Syria policy by highlighting Turkey's constructive role in NATO and the rising security concerns due to the presence of YPG next to its borders. Yet, he faced opposition from some quarters of the American establishment, with some of the US officials saying Trump defended his new Syria policy in a “Wild West way”.

“So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact, they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet,” the furious president said on Twitter.

“They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province,” Trump reminded his critics. The Assad regime has long planned to conduct an all-out assault to wipe out the last remaining opposition enclave in Idlib, where millions of civilians are living.

“Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO. He [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is coming to the US as my guest on November 13th,” Trump added.

For the past few years, the West has largely and strangely overlooked decades of Ankara’s partnership with Washington on several fronts since the years of the Cold War.

The Turkish army, which is the second-largest army in NATO, has sided with the US military on several crucial occasions — from the Korean War to conflicts in Somalia, Afghanistan, Kosovo and other hotspots around the world.

During the Cold War, Turkey, a country located between Asian and Europe, backed the US and stood up against the former Soviet Union, which was a behemoth of a state founded on radical communist principles. Turkey played a key role in blocking Moscow from penetrating the Middle East and the Mediterranean region.