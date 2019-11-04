El Salvador ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country in a challenge to President Nicolas Maduro, prompting his government to respond by expelling Salvadoran envoys in Caracas on Sunday.

El Salvador under its new President Nayib Bukele is one of more than 50 countries that have declared Maduro's government illegitimate.

The country has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president.

Bukele said El Salvador had ordered "the diplomatic corps from the regime of Nicolas Maduro" to leave the country within 48 hours, in a statement posted on his Twitter account late Saturday.

In response, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that it had declared each of the Salvadoran diplomats in Caracas "persona non grata" and gave them 48 hours to leave.

On a visit to Cuba, Maduro shot back at the Salvadoran leader, saying: "You can't save yourself from history, Bukele."