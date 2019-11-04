WORLD
2 MIN READ
El Salvador expels Venezuela diplomats in challenge to Maduro
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has given Nicolas Maduro's diplomatic corps two days to leave the country. But he hasn't entirely closed the door to Venezuelan representation.
El Salvador expels Venezuela diplomats in challenge to Maduro
El Salvador expels Venezuela diplomats in challenge to Maduro / AFP
November 4, 2019

El Salvador ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country in a challenge to President Nicolas Maduro, prompting his government to respond by expelling Salvadoran envoys in Caracas on Sunday.

El Salvador under its new President Nayib Bukele is one of more than 50 countries that have declared Maduro's government illegitimate.

The country has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president.

Bukele said El Salvador had ordered "the diplomatic corps from the regime of Nicolas Maduro" to leave the country within 48 hours, in a statement posted on his Twitter account late Saturday.

In response, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that it had declared each of the Salvadoran diplomats in Caracas "persona non grata" and gave them 48 hours to leave.

On a visit to Cuba, Maduro shot back at the Salvadoran leader, saying: "You can't save yourself from history, Bukele."

Recommended

"Your place in history as a traitor and puppet of the United States awaits you," Maduro said.

Before his election in June, Bukele said he would maintain a "distant" relationship with Caracas and close ties with the United States, Maduro's biggest diplomatic foe.

US Ambassador Ronald Johnson reacted warmly to El Salvador's decision.

"We applaud the government of President Nayib Bukele for ensuring that El Salvador is on the right side of history," he said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump was one of the first leaders to recognize Guaido when the opposition leader mounted a bid to oust Maduro in April.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas