A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a massive fire on a train that was travelling in eastern Punjab province has jumped to at least 74.

Jamil Ahmed, a deputy commissioner in the town of Rahim Yar Khan, says the fire on Thursday was caused by a cooking gas stove.

He says dozens of passengers were also injured in the accident near the town of Liaquatput in Punjab province.

More than a dozen people are in critical condition meaning the death toll could rise.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the fire took place Thursday when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on the speeding train in violation of rules.

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.