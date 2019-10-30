The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that its troops have left Yemen's southern port of Aden and returned home, handing over control to Saudi Arabia, which is leading an Arab military coalition engaged in Yemen.

The UAE, which had already in June scaled down its military presence in Yemen, would continue fighting "terrorist organisations" in southern provinces and other areas, the General Command of the Armed Forces said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.

Sources had told Reuters that Emirati forces started pulling out from Aden earlier this month in a move seen as paving the way for a deal to end a power struggle between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and southern separatists supported by the UAE.

Separatist forces are part of the Sunni Muslim alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis to try to restore the internationally recognised government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, in the north by the movement in late 2014.

But the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks self-rule in the south, turned on Hadi's government in August and seized its interim seat in Aden, opening a new front in the multi-faceted war as it tried to extend its reach.