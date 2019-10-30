The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the third time this year to try to sustain the economic expansion in the face of global threats. But it hinted that it won't likely cut again this year.

The Fed's move reduces the short-term rate it controls — which influences many consumer and business loans — to a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

A statement the Fed released after its latest policy meeting removed a key phrase that it has used since June to indicate a future rate cut is likely. This could mean that Fed officials will prefer to leave rates alone while they assess how the economy fares in the months ahead.

The economy is in its 11th year of expansion, fuelled by consumer spending and a solid if slightly weakened job market. By cutting rates, the Fed has tried to counter uncertainties heightened by President Donald Trump's trade conflicts, a weaker global economy and a decline in US manufacturing.

The third rate cut of the year has partly reversed the four hikes that the Fed made last year in response to a strengthening economy. That was before rising global risks led the Fed to change course and begin easing credit. Lower rates are intended to encourage more borrowing and spending.

Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the central bank's rate reductions are intended as a kind of insurance against threats to the economy.

Powell has pointed to similar rate cuts in 1995 and 1998 as precedents; in both those cases, the Fed cut rates three times. He and most other Fed officials credit their rate cuts with lowering mortgage rates, boosting home sales and generally keeping the economy on track.

The Fed is also weighing the consequences of a decline in expectations for inflation. Lower inflation expectations can be self-fulfilling. This can pose a problem for the Fed because its preferred inflation gauge has been stuck below its 2 percent target for most of the past seven years.

In the meantime, Trump, via Twitter, has renewed his attacks on the Fed for not lowering its benchmark rate closer to zero. The president has contrasted the Fed's actions unfavourably with central banks in Europe and Japan, which have slashed their rates into negative territory.

Though Trump has argued that this puts the United States at a competitive disadvantage, most economists regard negative rates as a sign of weakness.

Some international tensions have eased since the Fed previously met in mid-September, which might suggest to some that further rate cuts are less necessary.