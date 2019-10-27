WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Barcelona for Spanish unity a day after separatist march
Around 80,000 people marched through the streets of Barcelona to show support for Spain a day after the city hosted two pro-independence protests.
Thousands rally in Barcelona for Spanish unity a day after separatist march
Demonstrators hold placards reading "together we are stronger", "a few people can not speak for everyone" during a demonstration called by the anti-separatists organisation "Societat Civil Catalana" (Catalan Civil Society, SCC), in Barcelona, on October 27, 2019. / AFP
October 27, 2019

Huge crowds of Catalans supporting continued union with Spain marched through Barcelona on Sunday, a day after the city hosted two pro-independence protests - highlighting deep political faultlines within the region.

Police said Sunday's peaceful rally drew 80,000 while organisers Societat Civil Catalana, a pro-unity umbrella group, put the turnout at 400,000.

"Unlike the separatists, we neither want nor need frontiers, or walls," said its leader Fernando Sanchez Costa.

Pro-independence regional government head Quim Torra should step down "if he can't govern for all Catalans", local newspaper La Vanguardia quoted Sanchez Costa as saying.

Recommended

Some 350,000 had attended a separatist march on Saturday organised by civil rights groups, police said, hours before a second, smaller, pro-independence demonstration outside Spanish police headquarters turned violent.

Independence is highly divisive in Catalonia, with a poll in July showing 44 percent backing secession and 48.3 percent against it.

All Spain's main political parties have rejected any moves towards Catalan independence, with only left-wing Podemos accepting the possibility of a second referendum, following one that was held in autumn 2017 despite being declared illegal.

Nine Catalan politicians and activists were this month sentenced to long prison terms over their roles in that failed independence bid.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas