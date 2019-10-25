Turkey will soon reach a deal with Russia over the purchase of 36 Su-35 fighter jets, Turkish sources told Daily Sabah on Friday.

Ankara and Moscow are also discussing potentially co-manufacturing a few components of the jets, including its precision weapons and ammunition, the sources added.

Ankara and Moscow have been in talks over the sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets since late September.

During a visit to the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 on August 27, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was shown the last generation of Russian stealth aircraft, Su-57 fighter jet. He also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.