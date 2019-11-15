As US President Donald Trump continues to attack the impeachment inquiry, Democratic politicians have changed tack in going after the president.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives and one of Trump’s fiercest critics, has taken to the airwaves to accuse the US president of “bribery” - shifting from the previous "quid pro quid" rhetoric.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” said Pelosi in a news conference the day after the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry.

While Trump has said that the call was “perfect”. Pelosi said, “It’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery.”

In sharpening their language by using “bribery”, Democrats are upping the ante, and it seems deliberately using a more aggressive style as a means of getting through to the public and avoiding the Latin "quid pro quo."

For many Americans, the term “bribery” will resonate while also grounding Democratic rhetoric against Trump in legally impeachable terms.

The US impeachment process in the US is about public perceptions, politicians must convince people that a crime, as defined in the US constitution, was committed. Republicans and Democrats must also vote for impeachment in both houses.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna who is a House Oversight Committee Member says “the importance of public hearings is to make the case to the American people” underlining the important role the hearings will play in galvanising the public.

Holding the hearings in public are one aspect in attempting to make the American people aware of what Trump is alleged to have done.

How is Trump fighting the impeachment inquiry?