Sri Lankans will be deciding between two distinctly different presidential front-runners this weekend, who embody the polarised South Asian nation.

While 35 candidates will be running for the presidency — where a semi-presidential or dual executive system exists — two of them are leading the pack.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a hardliner and the candidate of the Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP), will come up against Sajith Premadasa, a relatively moderate politician and the candidate of the governing United National Party (UNP).

The island nation of 22 million people, with significant Hindu and Muslim minorities making up nearly 25 percent of the country’s population, and Buddhists as the majority, has been through a protracted civil war in the past.

Rajapaksa was permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence under the previous president Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also his brother, and is burnishing his security credentials during the campaign. In 2009, he oversaw the elimination process of the Tamil Tigers, a Tamil-dominated guerilla group, which launched an armed campaign against the Sri Lankan state for more than 25 years.

But he has also been accused of gross human rights violations in the 2009 military campaign, where up to 40,000 civilians may have been killed by government forces, according to the UN.

Like Rajapaksa, Premadasa, also comes from a powerful political dynasty. Premadasa’s father was killed by Tamil separatists in 1993 in a suicide attack. He is a minister in the current cabinet under Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, with whom he has a contentious relationship.

Division and security

While the two main contenders, Rajapaksa and Premadasa, are from the Buddhist majority, known as Sinhalese, their approach to Hindu and Muslim minorities appears to be different.

Rajapaksa, who taps into Sinhalese nationalism, is feared by minorities. Since the end of the civil war, several disappearances and extrajudicial killings were reported by human rights groups during his tenure in the defence ministry.

"The prospect of a new Rajapaksa presidency has heightened ethnic tensions and raised fears among minorities and democratic activists," an International Crisis Group statement said on Wednesday.

After the April attacks by Daesh, which killed more than 260 people and wounded scores of others, Rajapaksa’s profile has raised as a man who can ensure the security of the country, taking a hardline stance on minorities.