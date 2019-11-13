Activists tell TRT World that the number of people ‘kidnapped’ during Iraq’s protests is increasing every day since the first documented abduction of medic and activist Saba al Mahdawi on her way to her home from Tahrir square on November 2.

Eyewitness say she was forcefully taken into a car by armed masked men.

Since October 1, thousands of protesters across Iraq have been demanding a complete change of the political system - what they see as the only solution to the country’s years-long corruption problem. In return, they have been met with violence.Live ammunition, tear gas canisters and smoke grenades have killed more than 319 people in less than two months.

An Iraqi NGO, al Namaa Center for Human Rights, tells TRT World that they were able to confirm that at least 10 more people were kidnapped between October 25 and November 25, but the number is likely to be higher as these numbers only include those who have been identified by name.

Two other names were confirmed by the International Federation for Human Rights. Among the names of those who have been identified so far most are activists who are passionate about human rights, vocal on social media, or helping protesters at Tahrir Square.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on November 4 said that it recorded six cases of abduction of protesters but around a dozen activists who were interviewed say the number of people who were kidnapped or disappeared is much higher, but they say it is hard to get confirmation because of a lack of government reports.

Amnesty International tells TRT World that they’re currently working to verify and investigate other cases after launching an ‘Urgent Action’ calling on the government to clarify the whereabouts of Saba.

“A lot more people went missing and kidnapped at this period, but most of them are not activists so no one publishes anything about them on social media,” Adam, a volunteer from the fact-checking organisation Tech4Peace, who has been working to confirm the names of those abducted, tells TRT World.

Kidnapped to unknown

Now, some walls in the streets leading up to Baghdad’s Tahrir Square are covered with the pictures of those protesters who never made it home.

“Missing -- young Ali Kareem Sulaiman al Joraani has disappeared in Ma’amil area. He’s 18 years old, born in 2001. He has gone missing during the protests in Tahrir Square demonstrations,” reads one of the flyers with a phone number and a teenage boy’s picture on a wall in Baghdad.

But the lines between missing, abducted or arrested is currently blurry in Iraq, where Iran-backed militias, some of them allied to security forces, are widely blamed for the crimes against the protesters. No one knows if it’s independent groups that abducted protesters, or government-allied Iran backed militias, or worse: if they’re being killed.

Al Namaa tells TRT World that some of those who they confirmed as kidnapped are turning up in government detention centres. Five of them, including the well-known activist and medic Maytham al Helou, have returned home.

For Amnesty International’s Lynn Maalouf, arbitrarily being taken into custody by plainclothes individuals who are working for a security agency is also considered an abduction. At this stage, Amnesty sees a pattern emerging of the targeting of activists.

“What we are seeing in Iraq is mostly enforced disappearance carried out by the Iraqi authorities and in few cases abduction that is carried out by non-state actors,” Maalouf tells TRT World.