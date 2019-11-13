The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has been shutting down Nigerian-owned businesses and Ghanaian officials went as far as closing almost 70 businesses belonging to Nigerians on November 11, 2019.

Most of the businesses were based in the capital, Accra. The national President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG), Chukwuemeka Nnaji, recommended members of the association close their shops to avoid the potential destruction of their businesses and goods.

Police officers and the Nigerian Mission in Ghana prevented a clash between GUTA and NUTAG members.

What is behind the tit-for-tat?

Ghanaians claim that foreign retailers violated section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865, which stipulates that “the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place,” must be reserved only for Ghanaian citizens.

However, many believe that the action by GUTA was a response to the decision of the Nigerian government to close its borders.

On the one hand, GUTA stated that the closure of Nigeria’s trade borders with its neighbours is against the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaties, and on the other hand the president of the association, Dr Joseph Obeng, argues that the Foreign Affairs Ministry and ECOWAS have failed to keep Nigeria in check.