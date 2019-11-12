As Islamophobia gains momentum and normalises in French society, tens of thousands of Muslims and allies of the cause descended on the streets of the French capital on Sunday, on the eve of the commemorations of November 11th, Armistice Day.

Protesters gathered at the meeting point at Gare du Nord in the 10th Arrondissement in Paris at to march to the Porte de La Nation. Several famous people and organisations such as the CCIF, the Collective Against Islamophobia in France, the NPA, the New Anticapitalist Party and the UJFP, the French Jewish Union for Peace, were present.

An appeal was initially launched on November 1st in the leftwing newspaper Libération, four days after the attack on a mosque in Bayonne, in South West of France at the time where the media cacophony stifled the public opinion.

During the demonstration, one could read on signs "to live together, it is urgent", "yes to the criticism of the religion, not to the hatred of the believer" carried by demonstrators in the middle of many French and Palestinian flags. "Solidarity with hijabi women" was chanted by the protesters.

In the crowd, side-by-side, men, women and children walked with smiles on their faces in a serene calm. A common goal: peace. One could see influential Muslim personalities in the likes of the community activist Marwan Muhammad or the Imam of the mosque of Arrahma in Roubaix, Abdel Monaim Boussena.

Since the attack perpetrated by Mickael Harpon, a white French man, who converted to Islam a few years ago — in which four policemen were killed and two wounded – a new form of liberalisation of Islamophobic speech has appeared, sharper and unapologetic. On prime time television, journalists and 'experts' compete for the worst wickedness targeting French Muslims.

The event followed Mrs Fatima E., a hijabi mother who was asked to remove her veil by an elected representative Julien Odoul of Marine Le Pen’s party, the Rassemblement National (former Front National), while on a school trip at Regional Council of Bourgogne-Franche-Comte in the Centre of France.

More than eighty TV and radio debates centred around the question of whether the wearing of the hijab was an attempt to undermine secularism. Out of all of these programs, only twice were veiled Muslim women invited, Sarah El Attar and the journalist and YouTuber, Nadiya Lazzouni, who were called twice on two separate occasions on CNews, a TV channel known for its right-wing political agenda.