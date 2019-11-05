All mediation to end the rift between the two main rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas in the past twelve years have failed. It's hard for ordinary Palestinians to be optimistic about the ongoing talks surrounding elections in Palestine.

The Palestinian Authority’s Central Election Committee delegation met with Hamas leadership twice this past week in Gaza. The main purpose of the visit was to convey President Mahmoud Abbas’s views and conditions with regards to holding the overdue general elections and to prepare the ground for it.

The atmosphere was positive, with the PA's Hanna Nasser gifting Hamas’ leader Ismail Haneyyah a bottle of olive oil from the West Bank as a symbolic goodwill gesture. Representatives of other Palestinian political parties also attended the meetings. The delegation left Gaza and went back to Ramallah, but no timeline for elections has emerged.

For elections to take place, Hamas has stressed two conditions. First, Palestinians in Jerusalem must be allowed to vote, meaning that the PA must use its influence and make sure Israel does not interfere in this process, especially in occupied Jerusalem.

Second, these general elections must be comprehensive and include legislative and presidential elections as well as reforming the National Council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

Despite the obstacles — both internally among Palestinians and externally with regards to the Israeli occupation — rival parties expressed their readiness and are kicking into campaign mode. Hamas took to social media and used the hashtag “Jahzin" (ready) while Fatah used the hashtag “Musta’eddin” (prepared).

The election is a personal right and has always been viewed as the only way towards national reconciliation and an end to over a decade of division between the geographically separated Hamas-led Gaza and Fatah-led West Bank.

Both territories are isolated, linked only through the Israeli pedestrian terminal and checkpoint called the Erez Crossing. Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007, with the Egyptian Rafah crossing frequently closed, transforming the coastal strip into the world’s largest open-air prison.

The last legislative elections were held nearly fourteen years ago in January 2006, when Hamas won by a landslide and has been ruling besieged Gaza ever since. Mahmoud Abbas was elected president of the Palestinian National Authority in January 2005 for a four-year term which should have ended in January 2009.

But in a move that was described at the time in December 2009 by Hamas as unlawful and a subversion of democracy, the PLO indefinitely extended Abbas' term to avoid a constitutional crisis in the Palestinian territories. It is worth noting here that Abbas dissolved the Palestinian Legislative Council (parliament) in December 2018.

Election prospects

Palestinian analysts, academics and writers seem to be noting an emerging consensus that shows it will be hard for anyone to form a majority and Fatah will have a tough time at the polls.