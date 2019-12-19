A recent academic study based on interviews with Haitian girls, women and men has revealed a UN peacekeeping mission in the country created more problems than they did help the poor and needy.

At least 265 people interviewed stated that the mission's members, who came from 13 different countries, impregnated them. They now find themselves in a difficult situation, where they have to raise their children in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country without any emotional or financial support, according to the report.

UN peacekeepers had been stationed in Haiti between 2004 to 2017, a decade in which the country went through an unrest in 2004 that ousted its president and a deadly 2010 earthquake.

The researchers had gone to the region with a set of questions that did not relate to what they eventually found. They were stunned to hear young girls and women talk about their experiences with the peacekeeping forces, describing how awful their sexual conduct was while they served in the mission.

“Some sexual encounters between local women and girls and UN peacekeeping personnel were described as sexual violence,” wrote Sabine Lee, a professor in Modern History at the University of Birmingham and Susan Bartels, a clinician-scientist at Queen's University in Ontario, the co-authors of the report.

The report has recounted various victimisation accounts from the girls or their family members about the incidents, surveying 2,500 Haitians across the country.

“All day, I heard women who are complaining about the sexual violence that MINUSTAH (UN Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti) did to them. And they had given them AIDS through sexual violence. There are also some of them who are pregnant,” said a male community member living in Cite Soleil, a city in Haiti.

“They had sex with the girls not even for money, it’s just for food, for one meal,” said another community member from Port Salut, a Haitian city.

Some girls, who had sexual relations with peacekeepers, were even underage as the report noted that girls “as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by peacekeepers”.

A Hatian-based advocate group, Bureau des Avocats Internationaux (BAI), sent a letter in 2019 to the UN to secure child support payments, which were granted by Haitian courts, for the children born out of relations with the peacekeepers in the country.

But the UN still refused to take any action to help the recovery of the victims.