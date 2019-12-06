Albert Camus, an influential French author of a number of wildly successful books, including The Myth of Sisyphus, might have been murdered by the former Soviet Union’s intelligence service, the KGB, according to a newly released book.

Giovanni Catelli, an Italian author and poet, has penned the book, The Death of Camus, in which he argues that Camus, an anti-Soviet leftist intellectual, was assassinated by the KGB under orders from the country’s interior minister Dmitri Shepilov.

Officially, 46-year-old Camus died in a car accident near Sens, in Le Grand Fossard, in the small town of Villeblevin. He was making his way to Paris on January 4, 1960, after returning from a vacation along with his publisher, who died from his injuries days later. The publisher’s wife and daughter survived the crash.

Just three years before his death he was awarded the Nobel prize.

For a long time, the crash had been regarded as a regular accident, but Catelli says that he has evidence that it was set up by the KGB in collaboration with French intelligence.

Catelli’s theory appears to mainly rely on the account of Jan Zabrana, a Czech poet and translator, who wrote in his diaries in 1980 that “a knowledgeable and well-connected man” claimed that the accident was staged.

“They rigged the tyre with a tool that eventually pierced it when the car was travelling at high speed,” Zabrana wrote, quoting the anonymous source.

Zabrana claimed that three years after Camus wrote an article for Franc-tireur against the Soviets, condemning their Hungarian invasion as the Shepilov Massacres of 1956, the former interior minister ordered the KGB to carry out the assassination.

“It seems it took the intelligence three years to carry out the order. They managed eventually and in such a way that, until today, everyone thought Camus had died because of an ordinary car crash. The man refused to tell me his source but he claimed it was completely reliable,” Zabrana wrote.

Catelli first raised the claim in 2011 in an article for Corriere della Sera, Italy’s most read newspaper and one of its oldest media outlets.

Since then, the Italian author has investigated the literary giant’s death, culminating in the recently released book.

A fierce debate

Herbert Lottman, one of Camus’ biographers, also raised suspicions over the death in his 1978 biography of Camus.

“The accident seemed to have been caused by a blowout or a broken axle; experts were puzzled by its happening on a long stretch of straight road, a road 30 feet wide, and with little traffic at the time,” Lottman wrote.