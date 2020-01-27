WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon Parliament passes 2020 budget
Its passage came amid questions over whether projected revenues were realistic in light of economic conditions that have deteriorated since protests against the country's elite erupted in October.
Lebanon Parliament passes 2020 budget
Special forces stand guard, as riot police scuffle with anti-government protesters near the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, January 27, 2020. / AP
January 27, 2020

Lebanon's Parliament passed a 2020 budget on Monday, Lebanese media reported, as the country grapples with a debilitating financial crisis.

Its passage came amid questions over whether projected revenues were realistic in light of economic conditions that have deteriorated since protests against the country's elite erupted in October.

Anti-government protesters in Beirut on Monday accused Lebanese security forces of using excessive force when they clashed in downtown Beirut.

Major roads leading to the parliament building in the city were blocked by demonstrators to prevent legislators from getting through.

Recommended

One protester claimed security forces had hit female protesters and handled them aggressively.

"The violence they used today is excessive. We're here with the Lebanese flag only, they started hitting the girls before the men.

"He [the officer] was holding her arm aggressively. This is completely unacceptable," said Nader, one of the demonstrators.

Protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than three months against the ruling elite, which has been running the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war, have rejected the new 20-member government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab that was announced last week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture