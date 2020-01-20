Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan announced on January 8, 2020 that they wanted to “step back” from royal duties and finance themselves independently.

Once the shock wore off, the Queen and senior royals got together and came up with a solution: Harry and Meghan were to remain Duke and Duchess, but could no longer use the HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles. They were also to pay back renovation costs on their UK domicile, Frogmore Cottage, as it belongs to the Queen and public funds were used to refurbish it before they moved in.

Frogmore Cottage, a mansion about an hour outside of London, was renovated before the couple’s son Archie was born, to the tune of more than $3 million. The funds were public funds coming out of taxpayer money, and with the couple intending to keep the cottage as their UK residence, they are now expected to pay back the renovation costs.

Harry and Meghan’s official website, sussexroyal.com, explains that “As they step back as senior members of the Royal Family and no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant, they will become members of the Royal Family with financial independence which is something they look forward to.”

The Sovereign Grant “sets the single grant supporting the monarch’s official business, enabling The Queen to discharge her duties as Head of State,” says and official UK government website of HM Treasury. It consists of a portion of the revenue raised by the Crown during the year (for example, The British Royal Family generates an estimated $2.43 billion [£1.8 billion] a year in tourism revenues for The United Kingdom, the sussexroyal.com site points out.)

The HM Treasury page explains this further as The Queen “surrenders the revenue from The Crown Estate to the government,” which for 2017-18 was $444.4 million (£329.4 million). The Sovereign Grant for 2019-20 is $111.2 million (£82.4 million) which is 25% of £329.4 million.

After surrendering the revenue raised by the Crown, the Queen receives one fourth of it to “discharge her duties as Head of State”. Prince Harry receives a portion of the Sovereign Grant, but it is not the bulk of his income.

Of all the funding Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex receives per year, only 5% comes from the Sovereign Grant, i.e. taxpayer money, the sussexroyal.com website reports. The remaining 95% of Prince Harry’s income comes from “income allocated by HRH The Prince of Wales, generated through the Duchy of Cornwall”, that is, Harry’s father Charles.