China's UN envoy warned on Wednesday against further escalation between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region and expressed hope that a Security Council meeting called by Beijing will encourage both countries to seek a solution through dialogue.

Zhang Jun told several reporters after the closed meeting that China remains "concerned about the situation on the ground" in Kashmir.

"I'm sure the meeting will be a help in both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and encourage them to approach to each other and to have dialogue and to seek means to seek solutions through dialogue," Zhang said.

After the meeting, senior Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyanskiy said the 15-nation body had discussed the contentious India-administered region, where New Delhi has been accused of abuses against its mostly-Muslim population.

"UNSC discussed Kashmir in closed consultations," Polyanskiy said in a tweet to his nearly 6,000 followers shortly after the discussions ended on Wednesday.

"Russia firmly stands for the normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan. We hope that differences between them will be settled through bilateral efforts based on the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration."

According to reports, France, an ally of India, had opposed China's request to hold the closed-door talks on the dispute.

Autonomy loss

India's Hindu nationalist-led government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on August 5, key to the region's conditional accession — disputed by Pakistan and detested by the majority of Kashmiris — by its then Hindu ruler with India in 1947.

The move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarised region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services, but internet service is yet to be fully restored in the Kashmir valley.

India’s action sparked protests, and last Friday the country's top court ordered the government to review all restrictions within a week, saying the measures amounted to an abuse of power.