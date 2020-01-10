Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have withdrawn from senior royal duties setting off shock waves in the British media.

The move comes amid stirrings from the royal couple over media intrusion in their personal lives and in particular negative coverage of the princess.

Markle became the first person of African descent to marry into the British royal family, and the couple’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is the first descendant of a ruling British monarch to be of African descent.

Given the superlatives, many have questioned whether the media’s coverage of Meghan has something to do with her ethnic background.

In recent years, the British media has been accused of targeting several high-profile black celebrities with an arguably more critical slant than their white counterparts.

Examples include England and Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling, who has been the subject of critical tabloid articles over his performance on the pitch, his spending habits, as well as his choice of snack.

After suffering racist abuse while playing for Manchester City against Chelsea, Sterling hit out at the media for fueling the phenomenon.

In a recent New York Times piece, writer Afua Hirsch described the ways in which coverage of Markle had similarly been racialised in the British media.