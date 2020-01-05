Petrol bombs were hurled at a Hong Kong police station and dozens of people were arrested on Sunday following a march against so-called parallel trading near the Chinese border.

The Democratic Party said about 10,000 people marched peacefully in Sheung Shui district, but violence erupted after police ordered protesters to disperse.

Several petrol bombs were thrown at the Sheung Shui police station, about 1.5 kilometres (a mile) from where the rally took place.

The Sunday protest comes during a period of heightened anti-Beijing sentiment in Hong Kong, where an anti-Beijing movement demanding greater freedoms from China has raged for nearly seven months.

The marchers were protesting against parallel trading, which sees thousands of mainlanders cross the border every day to bulk-buy goods such as infant formula to sell at a profit in China.

There is significant resentment against the practice, which frequently leaves goods in short supply in border towns, and has driven up the price of commodities as well as shop rents.

"If the police could spare one of the cars they drove here to handle the march to instead deal with the trading problem, we would not have to organise this protest," said Dino Chan, a Sheung Shui district councillor and one of the rally organisers.