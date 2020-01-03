Thousands of women are leading a protest in New Delhi against India's anti-citizenship law.

Women of all ages sat on the streets throughout the night, braving the cold, to demonstrate their anguish over the controversial law, dubbed as being anti-Muslim.

This morning, they were joined by LGBTQ+ communities, rights groups and other supporters as they began a mass march through the streets of the capital.

Describing themselves as “Citizens Against Bigots,” they carried placards and shouted slogans accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing policies aimed at forcing people to prove their citizenship and putting people from marginalised communities at risk.

India's main opposition parties –– led by the Congress party –– say the Modi government is trying to consolidate its Hindu base, which constitutes more than 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.

Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of the population.