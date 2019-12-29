Turkish Defence Minister Hukusi Akar on Sunday said, “Our army is ready to protect Turkey's rights and interests whether at home or abroad.”

He was commenting on the possibility of Turkey sending troops to Libya under a new security pact requested by the country’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Since the ousting and death of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.