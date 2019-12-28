WORLD
3 MIN READ
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
Authorities have been trying to restore calm in Santiago, which has been roiled by a crisis that erupted over metro fare hikes but escalated into the most severe outbreak of social unrest since the end of Pinochet's dictatorship nearly 30 years ago.
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government in Santiago, on December 27, 2019. Chile has been rocked by months of protests that began with strikes over metro fare hikes and quickly escalated into the most severe outbreak of social unrest since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet nearly 30 years ago. / AFP
December 28, 2019

Thousands of protesters clashed with police Friday in Santiago in a fresh round of anti-government demonstrations that erupted more than two months ago in Chile.

The rally took place in the Plaza Italia, which has since October 18 become the epicenter of massive citizen protests against President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing government.

Police entered the square in mid-afternoon and dispersed demonstrators with water cannon and tear gas. But after almost two hours of confrontations, thousands of protesters finally occupied the plaza, according to AFP reporters.

"We are going to continue in the struggle until Pinera gives in to the people's demands," said Luis Rojas, 46.

Authorities have been trying to restore calm in downtown Santiago, which has been roiled by a crisis that initially erupted over metro fare hikes but quickly escalated into the most severe outbreak of social unrest since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet nearly 30 years ago.

Furious Chileans have taken to the streets to register their anger over inequality and particularly to vent at the elites that control much of the country's wealth.

Monday's demonstration occurred the same day Pinera signed a decree calling for a plebiscite on April 26 to decide whether to replace the current constitution, which dates back to Pinochet's rule.

Recommended

Many in Chile see replacing the constitution –– which smacks of a dark, repressive chapter in the country's past –– as a way to help end the crisis.

A fire broke out in the Cine Arte Alameda during Monday's protests –– a traditional cultural center near the Plaza Italia that had operated for nearly three decades.

It has also housed medical personnel who came to the aid of wounded demonstrators as unrest has flared.

According to witnesses, the fire started after police threw tear gas bombs at the building. Authorities have not yet responded to the claims.

The flames were brought under control after almost an hour, but the center was almost completely destroyed, according to the deputy commander of the Santiago Fire Brigade.

The cinema owner reported that no workers were injured by the flames.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne