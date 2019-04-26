A new generation of young and media-savvy political leaders is vying to become Spain's next prime minister in a general election Sunday.

They are all men and less than 50.

A deeply divided parliament is expected to emerge from the ballot, and whoever gets the most votes will likely need to sit down and negotiate a complicated governing alliance.

Here's a look at the main candidates vying to take office:

Pedro Sanchez

Sanchez, the Socialist party leader and incumbent prime minister, is aiming to pull off yet another unexpected political turnaround.

He was forced to call an early election when his minority government failed to pass a national spending bill in February.

Now, all polls forecast that the Socialists will overtake the conservative Popular Party to garner the most votes on Sunday, but it will be nowhere near a majority.

That would be another surprising victory for the 47-year-old former basketball player who temporarily lost his party leadership in 2016 in an internal spat following two crushing defeats in consecutive national elections.

But rank-and-file party members took back Sanchez as the Socialists' general secretary in mid-2017 and a year later he engineered a stunning maneuver and became prime minister, forcing his predecessor Mariano Rajoy to face a no-confidence vote over corruption cases tainting the Popular Party.

Pablo Casado

Casado is facing his first election as head of the Popular Party, Spain's dominant conservative political force for the past three decades.

The 38-year-old lawyer, who has made most of his career in politics, took over as party chief in July vowing to clean up party corruption with a zero-tolerance approach.

Casado has been dragging the party toward more conservative ground and calling for a stronger stance on Catalan separatism. The goal is to prevent a flood of votes going to the center-right Citizens party, perceived as tougher on the Catalonia issue, and the far-right Vox.

Albert Rivera