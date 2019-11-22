Bolivia’s interim government accused ousted President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition on Friday for purportedly organising highway blockades intended to prevent food from reaching some cities.

Acting Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said the complaint relates to a video in which Morales is supposedly heard in a phone call coordinating the blockades from Mexico, where he has been living in exile since being ousted in a dispute over October 20 elections. Murillo said Bolivia’s government is seeking a maximum penalty, which is between 15 and 20 years in prison.

Morales has said the video is a “montage” by his opponents.

Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the election winner despite widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud.

Morales resigned on November 10, after the military suggested he do so. He alleges he is the victim of a coup. Thirty-two people have been killed in protests and unrest.

The interim government also accused a former minister, Juan Ramon Quintana, of the same offences.

Juan Lanchipa, Bolivia’s attorney general, confirmed that an investigation into the ex-president and the recording has been launched.