WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bolivian officials accuse Evo Morales of terrorism, sedition
Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said the charges are based on audio in which, from Mexico, Morales allegedly directed plans for road blockades in Bolivia to destabilise the interim government.
Bolivian officials accuse Evo Morales of terrorism, sedition
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves as he leaves after a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, November 20, 2019 / Reuters
November 22, 2019

Bolivia’s interim government accused ousted President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition on Friday for purportedly organising highway blockades intended to prevent food from reaching some cities.

Acting Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said the complaint relates to a video in which Morales is supposedly heard in a phone call coordinating the blockades from Mexico, where he has been living in exile since being ousted in a dispute over October 20 elections. Murillo said Bolivia’s government is seeking a maximum penalty, which is between 15 and 20 years in prison.

Morales has said the video is a “montage” by his opponents.

Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the election winner despite widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud.

Morales resigned on November 10, after the military suggested he do so. He alleges he is the victim of a coup. Thirty-two people have been killed in protests and unrest.

The interim government also accused a former minister, Juan Ramon Quintana, of the same offences.

Juan Lanchipa, Bolivia’s attorney general, confirmed that an investigation into the ex-president and the recording has been launched.

Recommended

“This audio will be verified in Argentina, and we’re also asking the telecom company to confirm where the call comes from,” he said.

The blockades in Bolivia have hindered the free flow of goods throughout the country, in particular, La Paz, where the government is located.

Earlier on Friday, members of Morales’ party and the opposition said they are nearing an agreement to call new elections that apparently will not include the participation of Morales.

“We have advanced 95 percent on the agreement and we are really trying to progress as quickly as possible with all the political forces to call elections,” Omar Aguilar, a senator with Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), told the Associated Press.

Opposition Senator Shirley Franco told reporters that neither Morales nor his vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, will be allowed to run. The exclusion is meant to honour the results of a 2016 referendum that rejected Morales’ bid to change the constitution so he could seek a fourth term.

Speaking for himself, and not his party, Aguilar said Morales should not run in the next election. Efrain Chambi, who is also a member of MAS, said that “the constitution should be followed.” He expects the final agreement to be ready by Saturday.

At protests organised by Morales' supporters, people are no longer calling for his return. Instead, they are demanding interim president Jeanine Anez resign over the killings and the use of the military to repress protests.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise