The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah over the last 20 years has transformed itself from a strictly non-state actor, defending Lebanon against Israel, into a political force in Lebanon’s politics.

On the face of it, this has been a success.

Yet more recently, as protests have continued in Lebanon, why have some Lebanese people began turning against the group.

Since 2005, when Hezbollah entered Lebanese politics, it has helped form governments, and in 2011 it even brought down the government. It has, as a result, become a significant player in Lebanese politics.

The group has, during this time, primarily played by and mastered Lebanon’s established political rulebook.

Its entrance into Lebanese politics has given the group a veneer of democratic accountability and credence to its claims that it’s a civic actor. It has helped to shield the group from recurrent international pressure to disarm, in particular, from Israeli lobbying in the United States.

As long as people in Lebanon continued to vote for the group, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, could claim that it was the voters’ will to maintain a hybrid group like his on the Lebanese political scene. This, in response to the threat from Israel that many in Lebanon feel has come true in the past.

Yet the onset of the Syrian war has resulted in the group treading more carefully. Many in Lebanon questioned what the group was doing and who it was defending in Syria.

While the 2006 war against Israel left many parts of Lebanon in ruins, the group still enjoyed a high degree of popularity for being seen as defending the country against Israeli aggression.

The Syrian war, however, has had the opposite effect, with Hezbollah helping to prop up the Assad regime on behalf of Iran, resulting in some politicians in Lebanon to say that the group is nothing but a proxy for Iran.

As economic discontent and anger towards Lebanon’s political class has mounted, due to widespread corruption and nepotism, Hezbollah - once a political outsider and seen as above the endemic ailments of Lebanon - has found itself defending Lebanon’s political status quo.

Hezbollah has some reason to fear that the current protests could be used by outside forces to weaken the political and armed wings of the organisation.