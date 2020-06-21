At least 215 bodies were found between January and May in nine mass graves near Guadalajara, in Mexico's Jalisco state.

State prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis told a virtual press conference that "a large number have already been identified and made available to their families."

Most of the graves were located on fenced land or abandoned farms in the towns of Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Juanacatlan and El Salto, all in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

Solis acknowledged that there are still five graves pending analysis due to a lack of staff.

Authorities warn that once these are assessed, the number of bodies will increase.