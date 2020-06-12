Turkey slammed Twitter on Friday after the social media company suspended more than 7,000 accounts for alleged support to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"(This) has demonstrated yet again that Twitter is no mere social media company, but a propaganda machine with certain political and ideological inclinations," Turkey Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement.

Altun's reaction came after Twitter said it was taking down 7,340 accounts from a network which was detected early in 2020 and which it said were being used to amplify political narratives favourable to Turkey's governing AK Party.

It is "obvious" the company was smearing the government and trying to redesign Turkish politics, Altun said.

Controversial report

The allegations that these were "fake" profiles designed to support the president and that they were managed by a central authority were "untrue" he said.