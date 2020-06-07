Thousands of people attended protests across European cities to voice their anger at police brutality and systematic racism after the killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes with fellow officers beside him.

After a day of anti-racism protests across Europe, Berlin police said 93 people were detained in connection with a demonstration in the German capital, most of them after the main rally had ended.

Police said several officers and one press photographer were injured in Berlin when bottles and rocks were thrown from a crowd that had gathered despite police orders to clear the city's Alexander Square an hour after the demonstration was over.

Berlin police said 28 officers suffered minor injuries in the scuffles.

In Hamburg, police used pepper spray on protesters and said they were ready to deploy water cannons. One officer was injured, they added.

British anti-racism protesters briefly clashed with mounted police after thousands gathered in central London to voice their anger at police brutality.

After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence threw bottles at police, and mounted officers charged to push them back.

One officer required hospital treatment after falling from her horse, and nine others were injured, police said.