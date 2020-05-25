Germany will climb aboard airline giant Lufthansa as a shareholder in a $9.8 billion rescue if investors and competition authorities agree, as the coronavirus-stricken carrier faces an arduous years-long recovery from the pandemic.

Following the broad strokes of a scheme dangled last week, the economy ministry and Lufthansa said Monday the German government would offer a $3.27 billion loan and $6.2 billion of "silent" capital, as well as buying 20 percent of the company for $327 million.

If Lufthansa faces a hostile takeover, "the economic stabilisation fund (WSF) may also increase its stake to 25 percent plus one share," the company said, which would offer Berlin a blocking minority.

The final deal reflects concerns within the group and among conservative members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government about excessive, enduring government influence over the former flag carrier.

Lufthansa will commit to repay the state's "silent" capital injection, plus interest, in exchange for the WSF selling its stake on the market by December 31 2023.

"Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company was operatively healthy and profitable and had good prospects for the future," the economy ministry said in a statement justifying the massive support.

If Lufthansa fails to pay interest on the state's capital, Berlin would also be entitled to claim five percent of its shares.

Brussels showdown

The economy ministry said the deal included "far-reaching limits on pay for board members at the parent company and subsidiaries as well as for management", while Lufthansa spoke of a possible "waiver of future dividend payments".

The group had already suspended its dividend payout for 2019, saying that it needed cash on hand to weather the coronavirus storm.

And the state will also claim two seats on the supervisory board.