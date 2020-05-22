Three African countries have signalled their readiness to resume negotiations on a controversial dam that will be the continent's largest.

The move by Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan came after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday his country is ready to return to talks.

"We have agreed to continue with technical-level engagements through our water ministers tasked to discuss outstanding issues and arrive at win-win solutions," Abiy said in a Facebook post after speaking to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"Through our discussions, we addressed misunderstood issues."

The $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River is meant to provide needed electricity for more than 70 million Ethiopians, but Egypt has raised urgent concerns over the filling of the dam, which is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Egypt asserts that a rapid filling of the dam could reduce its share of water on which it almost entirely relies.

Ethiopia and Egypt, two of Africa's regional powers, have appealed to the US, the United Nations and others to support their positions.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan concluded technical talks without an agreement in January and then went to Washington for US-brokered talks.

Ethiopia later withdrew from the talks citing “pressures” to sign a deal and “unfinished consultations back home”.