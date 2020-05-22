Lawmakers in the Philippines have proposed legislation that would tax digital platforms to boost the government’s pandemic recovery efforts.

The bill was introduced by Congressman Joey Salceda, chair of the parliament’s Ways and Means Committee. It aims to raise 29 billion pesos ($571 million) by imposing a value added tax on digital services provided by tech giants like Alphabet, Facebook, Google, Netflix and Spotify as well as digital retailers like Lazada and Shopee.

The idea is to tap into the country’s growing digital economy that has surged during the country’s 66-day lockdown period and compel tech companies to pay their fair share.

“Simply put, these are not new taxes,” Salceda wrote in a public statement on Tuesday to explain the bill. “These are tax administration measures that we hope will capture the value more fairly…Especially when local businesses are struggling due to Covid-19, and there are these companies that are making a killing because of isolation, but are not paying enough taxes.”

Salceda added, “It sends a strong signal to the world that the Philippines is ready for the digital transformation. We are putting our taxation in order.”

He added that the funds raised would be used to invest in a national broadband project and e-learning programs.

Digital revenue reservoirs

The move follows a similar step taken a few days ago by Indonesia, which will slap a 10 percent tax on digital services by July 1.

In April, the UK had levied a two percent tax on revenue accrued from search engines, social media services and online marketplaces. It will only apply to companies that make over $650 million from digital activities and when more than $35 million of that revenue is derived from UK users.

There had been a growing push by public officials to regulate tech monopolies even before the virus hit.

Back in January, France became the first major economy to implement a tax on behemoths like Amazon and Facebook, imposing a 3 percent levy on the total annual revenues of the largest technology firms operating in the country.

Discussing how tech platforms have become an indispensable foundation of people’s everyday lives, Cedric O, the French junior minister for digital affairs, told the Guardian that “they have acquired a monopoly position today which gives them a footprint no other company has on the economy, so they need to see specific regulations applied.”

“A company which has 1.4 billion citizens on its social networks can’t be treated like just any other company, with the same rules,” he said.