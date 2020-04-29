In a dramatic press conference, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar proclaimed a landmark United Nations-led Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) to unite the country "a thing of the past," and pledged his authorities would move toward installing a new government.

Despite Haftar's recent statement, the UN underscored that the LPA, and the institutions emanating from it, remain the sole internationally recognised framework of governance in Libya as per UN Security Council Resolutions, reaffirming that political change should take place via democratic means.

Russia doesn't appear to endorse Haftar's power grab in Libya. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow did not approve of Haftar's move to seize control of the country.

Since 2015, Russia has been ramping up its engagement in Libya and supporting Haftar by providing significant military help for his offensive against the UN backed government.

In December 2015, the political agreement, also known as the Skhirat agreement (LPA), was signed to form a transitional government. The deal was aimed at transcending the country's political divide after the eruption of civil war in mid-2014 had put an end to the transitional process.

The peace process was negotiated under the auspices of the UN had not only the support of Western governments but also the endorsement of the UN Security Council. The resulting political agreement led to the establishment of a single Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al Sarraj.

Haftar has continuously refused to abide by peace proposals and initiatives. Negotiations and a political process are not part of Haftar's plan though, and he only cares about expanding his power across the country by sheer force.

Haftar has stated his opposition to civilian rule in Libya on several occasions and has repeatedly indicated that he does not believe in democracy or freedom.

The UN has been encouraging diplomatic efforts but given the failure of previous initiatives, the arms race, and Haftar's history of undermining political solutions makes it harder for any credible diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Libya.

Haftar's offensive on Tripoli in April 2019 prevented the UN-planned 'national conference', intended to be held less than two weeks later, from negotiating a framework for the transition out of Libya's crisis.