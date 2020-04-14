An unusually broad coalition of oil-producing countries came together and agreed to lower oil output in a bid to increase the price of oil through to 2022 and it was seemingly brokered by none other than US President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg declared, “Trump became the first American president to push for higher oil prices in more than 30 years, reversing his personal opposition to the cartel.”

Trump has not shied away from attacking the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including its staunch ally Saudi Arabia.

“I hated OPEC,” Trump told reporters at the White House earlier this month. “You want to know the truth? I hated it. Because it was a fix, but somewhere along the line that broke down and went the opposite way.”

After the deal was reached Trump, often accustomed to criticising the oil body, tweeted, “The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia.”

Trump’s praise for OPEC is somewhat unusual, given what he has said in the past.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!” Trump tweeted in 2018. He later reiterated the message, tweeting that Saudi Arabia should lower oil prices, which the US president deemed artificially high.

As prices tumbled through March due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and with the fallout from the coronavirus, which has closed down many of the largest economies reducing demand for oil, the Trump administration sought intervention in the oil markets to prop up falling prices.

Prices have fallen by more than 60 percent and are now hovering at around $22 a barrel, which will have a significant impact on oil producers in the US who need oil to stay at least $40 in order to remain profitable.