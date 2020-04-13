Authorities in Sri Lanka are cremating the bodies of Muslim victims of the Covid-19 pandemic despite protests from members of the community.

As of Sunday the South Asian nation had registered seven deaths from the coronavirus, of which three were Muslims.

Despite Islamic tradition requiring burial for Muslims, officials on the island state cremated all those who died.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Sri Lanka’s minister of health, on Sunday said: "The corpse of a person who has died or is suspected to have died, of... COVID-19 shall be cremated."

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests burial or cremation as effective ways of dealing with victims of the pandemic.

Sri Lankan officials have justified the policy by saying that burials take longer than cremations, and the country’s groundwater levels are ‘too high’ thereby heightening the risk of infection spreading, local outlet Ceylon Today reported.

Sri Lankan Muslims, rights groups, and others, are not accepting that explanation.

Islamic groups on the island described the government decision as a “callous disregard” for the last rites of Muslims.