Last week, Tunisian armed forces took to the streets to ensure the compliance of citizens with the nationwide lockdown as part of the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While Interior Minister Hichem Mechihi stated that, "Anyone who breaks the security rules will be treated as a criminal because failing to respect rules within the context of the pandemic is a crime," over 400 people who defied the curfew were arrested on the first day.

President Kais Saied announced that the lockdown is going to be in place until April 4. He urged people to avoid going out of their homes unless an absolute necessity.

The announcement came following the confirmation of the first death in the country. As the time of writing, there were 362 reported cases, and more than 17,000 people are under self-quarantine.

Crumbling economy

Tunisia has already been struggling with endemic economic problems such as unemployment, poverty, domestic and foreign debt. The outbreak of the pandemic is only going to compound the existing financial pressure.

In this regard, Prime Minister Elyas Fakhfakh recently announced that the anticipated growth rate has fallen from 2.7 percent to 1 percent this year.

Under the current circumstances, on top of other sectors that will struggle, tourism is expected to take the hardest hit. According to the President of the Tunisian Federation of Travel Agencies, reservation cancellation rates have reached up to 100 percent in some hotels.

The tourism sector is vital not only because it constitutes more anywhere from 8-15 percent of Tunisia's GDP, but it also employs the most Tunisians outside of agriculture.

That being said, the government has taken several measures to reduce the economic hit. To keep businesses running and to save companies, around $400 million has been allocated as loans, tax debts and payments have been postponed to top it off.

Moreover, families in need and people who are currently unemployed due to the outbreak will be supported through financial aids from the government. Electricity, water and telephone lines will continue to keep operating regardless of bill payment for the coming two months.

According to Fakhfakh, "all of Tunisia is united in this dangerous war. The war has a cost and the exceptional decisions that we announced have a cost, but we have no choice."