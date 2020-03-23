The coronavirus outbreak now declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting hundreds of thousands.

Fears over the highly-contagious virus, COVID-19, and the necessity to keep social distancing as one of the main containment measures have made people flood to stores to buy supplies for self-quarantine.

But, the high demand for non-perishable food items, toilet paper and hand sanitiser has made shoppers go crazy across many developed nations who are buying and stockpiling products.

“Since the first days of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, anti-bacterial gels, hand sanitiser, and toilet paper have become very rare. It’s the same for items like flour, rice, tinned foods and pasta,” Janet a British citizen and a mother of three living in Manchester told TRT World.

The 58-year-old woman explained how she felt when she went to her usual chain store, only to be shocked by the empty shelves.

“[On March 18], I went out to buy milk and bread. None was available. All the shelves were empty. I really felt terrified. It’s like we are facing famine. I asked them when I should come that the shelves are not empty,” Janet said while adding that “they told me to join queues early in the morning because whatever they bring to the store sells out immediately!”

The UK is, of course, not the only country where people frantically bought supplies. Similar scenes from stores in the US and Australia, and among other mostly developed nations went viral over the internet, with Australian shops witnessing a mad rush especially for toilet paper.

Not in Iran

Things, however, were different in Iran, despite the fact that the country, along with Italy, is a major coronavirus hotspot outside mainland China where the virus first emerged late last year.

At the time of writing this report, the Iranian Health Ministry put the total number of coronavirus infections at 18,407 and fatalities at 1,284.

Like people in other countries, Iranians have been advised to self-quarantine and maintain social distancing to help contain the epidemic, although there has been no nationwide lockdown like the one currently in place in Italy.

The timing of the pandemic could not have been any worse as the peak of the outbreak in Iran has coincided with Nowruz – the Persian New Year which marks the beginning of spring – and its two-weeks holiday when Iranians pay visits to relatives and friends, and travel to other cities.

Traditionally, Iranians will spring clean and buy special foods and cookies. However, shops have seen no mad rush, “with people shopping just like any other time,” according to Fahimeh, a 39-year-old citizen of the capital Tehran, who described the situation she recently witnessed at one of the major Iranian chain stores.

This year, many Iranians are avoiding the customary Nowruz visits and trips to maintain self-quarantine. Traffic is low compared to previous years. But, as long as the scale of the coronavirus crisis in Iran is concerned, the number of both intra and inter-city trips have been high enough to raise concerns about the further spread of the disease.

With many businesses closed, concerns are high among many about their livelihoods at a time when economic conditions were already tough for them, because of a troubled economy which officials blame on US sanctions.

With Iran being under rounds of harsh sanctions as part of Washington “maximum pressure” against Tehran and the country’s ailing economy on one side and the closure of neighbouring borders in late February on the other, it was fair to expect not only a similar but an even more intense run on supplies by Iranians.

But what actually happened was quite the opposite. The situation was so normal that it apparently even surprised Rob Macaire, the British Ambassador to Iran.