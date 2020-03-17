The World Health Organization will start testing for coronavirus in the opposition-stronghold in northwest Syria later this week, the agency's regional head said on Monday, adding that he was "very concerned" about the spread of the pandemic to a region where the health system has been wrecked by a protracted and bloody conflict.

Only about half of medical facilities in the wedge of opposition-held Syria are operational.

Nearly a million people recently displaced by regime violence are living in make-shift housing or crowded camps.

"We are hoping ... to have the machinery and the tests sometime this week so we can start testing," said Dr Rick Brennan, emergency director for the region, told Reuters. "And we are very concerned. All of the surrounding countries have documented cases."

Syria's regime has started testing in areas in the rest of the country, although has not yet reported a case to the WHO.

Turkey to the north has confirmed 47 infections and Iraq has at least 93 confirmed cases.

Further east, Iran has the third-highest caseload after China and Italy, with nearly 13,000 confirmed cases, according to WHO data.

Testing only severe cases

However, Brennan, who just returned from a mission to Iran last week, said that the number of cases reported could represent only about a fifth of the real numbers.