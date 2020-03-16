Several African governments closed borders, cancelled flights and imposed strict entry and quarantine requirements to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which has a foothold in at least 26 countries on the continent as cases keep rising.

In Nigeria, the central bank announced a $163 million (50 billion naira) fund to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Africa's biggest economy. This will also allow banks to give their customers more time to repay loans, its governor said on Monday.

Godwin Emefiele announced the support package at a press conference in the capital, Abuja.

Africa's top oil producer, which has had two confirmed cases of the virus, has been hit hard by low crude prices caused by lower demand from China and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Nigeria's central bank governor said credit support for the health sector aimed to meet "potential increase in demand". It was intended for loans to pharmaceutical companies planning to expand or establish drug manufacturing plants in Nigeria and to health companies that wanted to build hospitals and clinics.

Other measures announced include cutting interest rates on some central bank loans to 5 percent per annum, down from 9 percent, for one year.

Over in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster and warned the outbreak could have a "potentially lasting" impact on the continent's most-developed economy, which is already in recession.

Measures to be taken there include barring travel to and from countries such as Italy, Germany, China and the United States.

"Any foreign national who has visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days will be denied a visa," he said, adding that South Africans who visited targeted countries would be subjected to testing and quarantine when returning home.

South Africa, which has recorded 61 cases, will also prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people, Ramaphosa said.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government was suspending travel from any country with reported Covid-19 cases.