A Taliban suicide bomber has detonated an explosive-packed military vehicle on the approach to the provincial governor's residence and police headquarters in the Afghan province of Kandahar.

At least three people were killed in Wednesday's blast in Kandahar's Sha Wali Kot district.

Bloodshed is escalating anew in Afghanistan even as the United States tries to broker a peace deal between the Taliban and Afghan government after almost two decades of war.

"At around 4 am [2330 GMT], a suicide bomber driving a large [Afghan security force] truck came under fire from security forces before reaching his goal, but detonated explosives near police headquarters and the governor's residential complex," the governor's spokesman said.

The three dead were members of the security forces while the 14 people wounded included civilians, he said, adding the police headquarters and governor's compound suffered severe damage.

The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying in a statement that the police headquarters had been used as a military hub for security force operations against the insurgents.

Attack in Ghazni

Diplomats say the resurgence of attacks is heightening mistrust just as the Afghan government and Taliban are set to enter peace negotiations and as the United States withdraws forces under a deal with the Taliban struck in February.

In the roadside bombing in Ghazni, Wahidullah Jamazada, the provincial governor's spokesman, said Habibullah, the police chief of Dayak district, was killed along with his two bodyguards.