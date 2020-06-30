A crackdown by YouTube has resulted in the video-sharing site banning several accounts belonging to white supremacists, including Richard Spencer, Stefan Molyneux and former Ku Klux Klan leader, David Duke.

Additionally, another social media site, Reddit, declared on Monday that it would shut down a forum ‘r/The_Donald’ a popular refuge for the fans of the US President, Donald Trump.

These actions are taken in part to help curb the rise of hate speech.

Stefan Molyneux, one of the individuals banned by YouTube, accused the corporation of clamping down on free speech. He said the site “just suspended the largest philosophy conversation the world has ever known.”

Spencer went on to tweet that he “will appeal the suspension; however, this seems to be part of a systemic, coordinated effort.”

Other accounts banned by YouTube include, American Renaissance and Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute, which they say were violating anti-hate policies.

US conservative media outlet, ‘The Federalist’, has accused Silicon Valley companies of suffocating free speech.

In 2019, YouTube began to remove material it deemed as far-right or controversial. It also updated its terms and conditions regarding “hate”, as well as promising to reduce the exposure of things they deem as “borderline content”.

Earlier in June, Twitter started fact-checking Trump’s tweets and placed warning labels on what it described as inaccurate information.