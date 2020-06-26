As the US continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it is also managing the questions that periodically sweep the nation still coming to terms with centuries of insidious and institutional racism.

Now, anti-racism protests have the former US President Abraham Lincoln in their crosshairs. At first, this may seem like an odd choice. Lincoln, after all, is widely credited with ending slavery.

A statue, in particular, is drawing attention to Lincoln’s record on racism. Named as the ‘The Emancipation Memorial’, it depicts President Lincoln standing tall freeing an African-American slave who is on one knee, fist clenched and almost naked standing by the president’s feet.

The monument was designed to be a celebration of the emancipation of black slaves and the end of slavery. A petition, however, is now calling the statue to be removed.

“The goal is not to destroy this piece but to replace it with something that truly represents its original intent,” said Tory Bullock the man behind the petition.

“It's supposed to represent freedom but instead represents us still beneath someone else. I would always ask myself 'If he's free why is he still on his knees?'" added Bullock.

Some activists are even calling for it to be pulled down should authorities not listen to the views of the African-American community.

It has already begun, however. Statues like that of Christoper Columbus, who discovered the Americas for Europe, centuries after it had been previously discovered and settled by Native Americans, have been decapitated.

Following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer who choked him to death, there have been growing calls for the country to review its history and begin the long path towards making amends, including taking down shrines of national figures who upheld and supported racism.

‘Mythology of the Great Emancipator’

If Lincoln’s statue were to be removed, it would be one of the most significant heads to roll in the ongoing national debate of institutional racism in America.

Questions of whether Lincoln was a committed abolitionist or a racist are not new, however.